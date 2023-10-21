Detroit synagogue president found murdered outside her home

Samantha Woll, the president of a Detroit synagogue, was found stabbed to death Saturday outside her home, officials said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a social media post that Woll was murdered.

Nessel wrote she was, "shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam's brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known."

The Detroit Police Department said in a statement to CBS News that officers responded to a 911 call in downtown Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood Saturday morning, where they found a victim dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

Police said officers "observed a trail of blood" from the body which led them to the victim's home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place, where the slaying is believed to have occurred.

A motive for the killing is not yet known, police said.

Although police did not identify the victim, the Detroit Free Press reported that the body was found outside the home of Woll.

Issac Agree Downtown Synagogue, where Woll was board president, said in a statement that they were "shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death," and they "do not have more information," but will share it when it becomes available.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he was "devastated today to learn of the loss of one of Detroit's great young leaders," and that the entire city, "joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death."

A spokesperson for the FBI told CBS News it was aware of the incident, and would be available to assist Detroit police with the investigation.