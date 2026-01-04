Man, 29, charged with first-degree murder in death of Milford resident

A 29-year-old man is accused of killing a Milford, Michigan, resident who police said was found dead on Wednesday with "injuries consistent with a violent attack."

Online court records show Matthew Frank Molinaro of Sterling Heights is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Peyton Bilbia, 26. He was arraigned in Oakland County on Sunday.

A judge denied Molinaro bond, and he was remanded to jail, according to online court records.

According to police, Bilbia's girlfriend asked police on Wednesday around 4:25 p.m. to check on his welfare after she couldn't "make contact with him for an extended period of time."

Officers found Bilbia dead at his home on the 800 block of East Summit Street.

Detectives identified Molinaro as a suspect based on evidence they gathered, police said. He was arrested by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday at a club in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Milford Police Chief Scott Tarasiewicz said Molinaro knew Bilbia and that the incident "did not appear to be random."

If convicted, Molinaro could serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. A judge scheduled his probable cause conference for Jan. 19.

