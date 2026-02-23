Warren man charged with possessing child sexually abusive material waives preliminary exam

A Warren, Michigan, man who is charged with possessing child sexually abusive material is heading to circuit court after he waived his right to a preliminary exam.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 62-year-old Michael Cristini is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime related to aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime related to possession of child sexually abusive material.

Cristini is also charged as a habitual offender. He is due back in court on March 9 for an arraignment.

The prosecutor's office alleges that Cristini possessed and shared sexually abusive material around May 6, 2025.

"The allegations in this matter involve conduct that the justice system treats with the utmost seriousness because of the harm it causes to children and communities. Our office is prepared to move forward and will continue to pursue this case diligently, with a focus on accountability and the protection of vulnerable victims," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.