Man charged after fatally shooting 23-year-old man at Flint MTA bus station
(CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged after fatally shooting a 23-year-old man who was working at a store inside the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) bus station in Flint.
Stand Robinson, also known as "Face," 38, has been arraigned on the following charges:
- first-degree murder
- felon in possession of firearm
- felon in possession of ammunition
- carrying a concealed weapon
- three counts of felony firearm
- habitual offender, fourth offense
At 12:16 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, a Flint officer heard gunshots inside the MTA bus station in Flint and pursued the suspect, Robinson, to a nearby church. Additional officers responded to the location and found Robinson hiding between cars. They also found a gun near the suspect.
Jamil Kaine, 23, was shot and killed while he was working inside a store at the MTA bus station.
No other information has been released at this time.
