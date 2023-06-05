Watch CBS News
Man charged after fatally shooting 23-year-old man at Flint MTA bus station

(CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged after fatally shooting a 23-year-old man who was working at a store inside the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) bus station in Flint. 

Stand Robinson  Flint Police Department

Stand Robinson, also known as "Face," 38, has been arraigned on the following charges: 

  • first-degree murder
  • felon in possession of firearm
  • felon in possession of ammunition
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • three counts of felony firearm
  • habitual offender, fourth offense 

At 12:16 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, a Flint officer heard gunshots inside the MTA bus station in Flint and pursued the suspect, Robinson, to a nearby church. Additional officers responded to the location and found Robinson hiding between cars. They also found a gun near the suspect.

Jamil Kaine, 23, was shot and killed while he was working inside a store at the MTA bus station.

No other information has been released at this time. 

