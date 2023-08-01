Watch CBS News
Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting Roseville store owner, shooting gun at another person

Dakarai Farmer Roseville Police Department

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe man is facing multiple charges after sexually assaulting a Roseville store owner and shooting a gun at a second victim while fleeing the scene, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says. 

Dakarai Farmer, 30, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm (five-year felony), carrying a concealed weapon (five-year felony), felon in possession of ammunition (five-year felony), assault with a dangerous weapon (four-year felony), three counts of felony firearm (mandatory two-year felony) and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (two-year high-court misdemeanor).

It is alleged that Farmer entered a Roseville store on Monday, July 31, and sexually assaulted the store's owner by inappropriately touching her. Farmer was eventually chased out of the store by a second victim and fled on a bicycle. While fleeing, he allegedly pointed and shot a gun at the second victim several times. 

Farmer was arraigned in Roseville District Court and issued a bond set at $30,000 cash/surety with a mental health assessment. Upon being released, Farmer must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with the victims. 

"The gravity of gun violence cannot be overstated. Felons can not legally possess firearms," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 9. 

