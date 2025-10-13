Man arrested for allegedly stealing iPad during Facebook Marketplace exchange in Macomb County

A man was tased and arrested after he allegedly stole an iPad during a Facebook Marketplace exchange last week in Shelby Township, Michigan.

According to the Shelby Township Police Department, officers were called on Oct. 9 to the 4000 block of Pebble Creek for an unarmed robbery. The victim told police that they were meeting the suspect, identified as Jared Tyhir Barber, at the Pebble Creek Apartments to sell an iPad 16. The victim said that during the exchange, the suspect grabbed the iPad and took off running before completing the sale, according to a news release.

Police later found Barber and gave verbal commands for him to stop. Police said Barber ran away and an officer used her taser to bring him to the ground. He was taken into custody.

Police executed a search warrant at Barber's home and uncovered the iPad.

According to Shelby Township police, Barber was arraigned on Oct. 10 on one count of larceny and one count of assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer. He received a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

"I'm proud of our officers for their quick response and determination in stopping a suspect who tried to steal from another person. When the suspect chose to run, our officers did not hesitate; they pursued him and safely took him into custody. Their actions demonstrate the dedication and commitment our officers show in protecting our community every single day," said Police Chief Robert Shelide.