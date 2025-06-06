Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in Shelby Township after bank staff became suspicious of fraudulent check

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories
Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories 04:00

A Florida man was arrested after a fraudulent check for $5,000 was presented at a bank in Macomb County, Michigan. 

The report to Shelby Township police was made about 5:15 p.m. May 29, when employees at Fifth Third Bank, 54985 Van Dyke Road, became suspicious about the activity. The staff had noticed inconsistencies with the check, according to the report. 

When officers arrived to the bank branch, the suspect refused to speak with police and tried to walk away. Instead, he was arrested and taken to the police station. 

After the man was taken into custody, officers found fraudulent identification and fraudulent credit cards on him. 

The suspect was later identified as Billy Pierre, 21, of Homestead, Florida. He had an arraignment hearing May 30 at 41-A District Court on a charge of uttering and publishing and a charge of state ID counterfeiting – forging – using to commit a crime. Bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety. 

Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said via the press release that financial crimes are taken seriously in the township. 

"If you think you can walk into our community and steal from hardworking people, think again. We're watching, we're vigilant, and we're holding you accountable," Shelide said.

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.