Man arrested in Shelby Township after bank staff became suspicious of fraudulent check

A Florida man was arrested after a fraudulent check for $5,000 was presented at a bank in Macomb County, Michigan.

The report to Shelby Township police was made about 5:15 p.m. May 29, when employees at Fifth Third Bank, 54985 Van Dyke Road, became suspicious about the activity. The staff had noticed inconsistencies with the check, according to the report.

When officers arrived to the bank branch, the suspect refused to speak with police and tried to walk away. Instead, he was arrested and taken to the police station.

After the man was taken into custody, officers found fraudulent identification and fraudulent credit cards on him.

The suspect was later identified as Billy Pierre, 21, of Homestead, Florida. He had an arraignment hearing May 30 at 41-A District Court on a charge of uttering and publishing and a charge of state ID counterfeiting – forging – using to commit a crime. Bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety.

Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said via the press release that financial crimes are taken seriously in the township.

"If you think you can walk into our community and steal from hardworking people, think again. We're watching, we're vigilant, and we're holding you accountable," Shelide said.