Man arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat at East Lansing Meijer store

A man was taken into custody after East Lansing police say he falsely claimed he had a bomb in his vehicle outside of a Meijer store.

On Monday, police were called to the store on W. Lake Lansing Road. While talking to employees in the parking lot, police say the man became aggressive and threatened officers, stating he had a bomb in his car.

Police instructed customers and employees to go back into the store as Michigan State University Police and Public Safety K9 unit checked the vehicle.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was activated after the K9s reacted to a possible threat.

Further investigation revealed that there was no bomb, and instead, there were fireworks inside the car.

The man was arrested and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.