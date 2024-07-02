Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to women at Macomb County Target store

Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is accused of "fully" exposing himself to shoppers at a Detroit-area Target store last week, police said.

At about 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, officers were at the Target store in Shelby Township for an unrelated call when a manager notified them about a man, Dequan Walker Jr., who was making shoppers uncomfortable by possibly exposing himself.

Dequan Walker Jr. Shelby Township Police Department

When police questioned Walker, he denied the allegations of inappropriate behavior, and store employees were unable to pull up surveillance video for officers to review.

The next day, the store contacted police and said they now had access to video of Walker allegedly "fully exposing himself" to women shopping as he walked around the store.

Officers arrested Walker at his home and took him into custody without incident.

On Monday, he was arraigned on an aggravated indecent exposure charge and given a $20,000 cash/surety bond. In addition, he was ordered to home confinement and must wear a GPS tether if he is released.

We will not tolerate this type of disgusting behavior in Shelby Township," said Shelby Township Chief Robert Shelide. "Thank you to the officers and detectives working this case to get this deviant off the streets and out of our businesses. There is no place for this disgusting, vile and reckless behavior in Shelby Township."