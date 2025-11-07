Man arrested in drunk driving crash involving Michigan State Police vehicle

A man was taken into custody on Friday after he allegedly crashed into a Michigan State Police trooper's vehicle while intoxicated in Clintown Township.

According to MSP, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Metropolitan Parkway near Gratiot Avenue. State police said the 76-year-old man from St. Clair Shores was driving a Jeep when he rear-ended the trooper's car.

No injuries were reported.

MSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man was impaired at the time of the crash. A breath test determined the man was twice the 0.08 legal limit.

"Impaired drivers are a danger to all of us," said MSP 1st Lieutenant Mike Shaw. "There is absolutely no reason to drive impaired. Ever. With the holiday season right around the corner, hopefully this will serve as a reminder to not drive impaired."