Man arrested, charged in 2023 assault of pregnant woman in Detroit

A man was arrested this month, nearly two years after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the assault happened on Nov. 15, 2023, in the area of Eight Mile Road and Ralston Street. Police did not provide details on the assault, but said the woman suffered a miscarriage.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and submitted a not in custody warrant request, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody on Sept. 18, 2025, during a traffic stop. He was charged with assault of a pregnant person, causing miscarriage/stillbirth.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.