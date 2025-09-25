Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested, charged in 2023 assault of pregnant woman in Detroit

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A man was arrested this month, nearly two years after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the assault happened on Nov. 15, 2023, in the area of Eight Mile Road and Ralston Street. Police did not provide details on the assault, but said the woman suffered a miscarriage.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and submitted a not in custody warrant request, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody on Sept. 18, 2025, during a traffic stop. He was charged with assault of a pregnant person, causing miscarriage/stillbirth.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue