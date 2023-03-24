Man arrested after allegedly firing shots at police with AR-15 at Macomb County mobile home park

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was taken into custody after he shot at officers with an AR-15 at a Chesterfield Township mobile home park and barricaded himself in his trailer.

The incident happened just after midnight on Thursday, March 23, at Carriageway Mobile Home Park near Gratiot Avenue and 24 Mile Road.

Officers responded to reports of an individual who said he was a victim of malicious destruction of property.

While officers spoke with the man, the 47-year-old suspect stepped out of his trailer and fired shots near them with his AR-15 rifle. They took cover, and the man barricaded himself in his trailer.

The Macomb County SWAT Team and other officers responded to the scene.

Authorities communicated with the suspect, and he threatened the officers with his weapon.

He then stepped out of his trailer and yelled insults at the officers.

"The SWAT Team was able to tactically approach him and take him into custody without further incident," said the Chesterfield Township Police Department. "The Chesterfield Township Detective Bureau was called in, and a search warrant for the suspect trailer was authorized and later served."

Authorities recovered the AR-15, the spent shell casing and other weapons.

The man was lodged at the Macomb County Jail on charges of felony assault and malicious destruction of property.