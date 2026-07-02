Man accused of making anti-Islamic death threats against Madison Heights mosque

A Michigan man is accused of making "profane death threats" against a Madison Heights mosque.

Christopher Andrew Lord, 35, is charged with one count of false threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, according to Oakland County prosecutors.

On June 28, prosecutors accuse Lord of leaving voicemails with the American Islamic Community Center in Madison Heights. The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations previously described the threats as two profanity-laced, threatening audio messages left for the center.

"We welcome the swift action taken by law enforcement to investigate these alleged death threats against congregants of the Madison Heights mosque," said CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid. "Nothing justifies making death threats against any faith community in our state or nation."

Lord, who authorities say is currently unhoused, is also a suspect in a separate investigation in Troy involving "alcohol-fueled threats" against a restaurant worker, according to police.

"Members of our Islamic community have an absolute right to worship without fearing for their safety," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Even where hate crimes are the result of a personal crisis or substance abuse, they reflect a disturbing cultural trend of religious intolerance that is not acceptable. We will not permit religious intimidation of any kind in Oakland County."

If convicted, Lord faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine for each felony charge.