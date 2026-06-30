Death threats against Madison Heights mosque lead to arrest, CAIR-MI says

A man has been arrested after threats were made against an American Islamic Community Center in Madison Heights, the Madison Heights Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police said they were notified Monday about the threats, which were directed at the center in the 27000 block of Dequindre Road. Officers identified and arrested a man they believe is responsible. Charges will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for consideration, police said.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations described the threats as two profanity-laced, threatening audio messages left for the center.

"We welcome the swift action taken by law enforcement to investigate these alleged death threats against congregants of the Madison Heights mosque," said CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid. "Nothing justifies making death threats against any faith community in our state or nation."

The Madison Heights Police Department said it "takes hate crimes very seriously and remains committed to supporting and protecting all religious and ethnic groups within our city."

The Arab American Civil Rights League also condemned the threats and called on federal authorities to open their own investigation. "Threats motivated by religious hatred often implicate federal law and deserve the full attention and resources of our nation's law enforcement agencies," the league said.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said the threatening messages were "deeply disturbing and must be taken seriously."

"Words that threaten violence are not protected expressions of disagreement — they are hate crimes that undermine the safety and security of our entire county," Coulter said. "Oakland County stands firmly with our Muslim neighbors and with all communities that have experienced acts of hate."