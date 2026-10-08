Taylor police investigate man accused of putting lotion on women at Target store

Police in Taylor, Michigan, are asking potential victims to come forward after two women reported being touched by a man who allegedly smeared lotion on them while they were shopping at Target in early August.

The incidents happened at the Target near Southland Mall, according to police. One woman was in her 40s, and the other was in her 60s.

Police said the suspect allegedly approached the women by telling them they had something on their backsides. When they tried to wipe it off, he allegedly offered to help. Investigators said the lotion was taken from inside the store, and the incidents happened in different aisles.

Police described the suspect as a man in his early 30s and said he was arrested within minutes of the first reported incident.

Police said that prosecutors review the information submitted by investigators and return a decision on whether to approve or deny charges. Despite the arrest, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office denied the warrant request.

Police said they credit the women for reporting the incident quickly.

"I think he was interrupted. I don't think he could get to do what he really wanted to do," Detective Philip Collop said, adding that the quick response may have prevented something worse.

Shoppers outside the store told CBS News Detroit they were surprised by the allegations.

"You think people beside you are not going to do that," one shopper said.

Another shopper said it was shocking that the incidents allegedly happened so close to home.

Police are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to contact the Taylor Police Department.

Taylor police are continuing to investigate whether there are additional victims and plan to seek charges through a local prosecutor.