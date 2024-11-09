Man accused of threatening federal workers in Warren, charges say

Detroit teen arrested after shooting 14-year-old, Lions prep for Texans and more tops stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former employee of U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) in Warren is facing a federal charge in connection with threats made towards workers at the command.

Court records show the man is charged with mailing threatening communications.

According to the criminal complaint, the man worked as a contract specialist for the facility in Warren for 18 years, but was fired in 2015 after multiple violations.

In 2019, a package containing a doll head with a threatening note was sent to the man's former supervisor, the complaint says. FBI agents interviewed the man, who admitted to sending the package and said he would never make threats to anyone at TACOM again.

In March, a suspicious letter was sent to the command. It contained the phrase "Death Card" and the names of five TACOM employees, including the man's former supervisor, according to the complaint. The handwriting on the letter matched the note sent in 2019.

FBI agents again interviewed the man, who admitted targeting the people he believed were responsible for having him fired, the complaint says. The man said he was accused of signing off on something he didn't do, and they destroyed his life.

The man told agents the intention of the letter was to scare the employees, but said he would not hurt anyone, the complaint says.

The man was presented a copy of the letter and envelope it was mailed in, and acknowledged it was the letter he sent, according to the complaint.