Man accused of stealing motorcycle leads Monroe County deputies on foot chase into cornfield

An Ohio man was arrested Friday after leading Monroe County deputies into a cornfield after authorities were investigating a stolen motorcycle, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the area of Samaria Road and Sylvania-Petersburg Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday in Whiteford Township to search for a motorcycle that was stolen out of Toledo.

The sheriff's office found the stolen motorcycle at a home in the 6800 block of Samaria Road. Deputies said a man was standing with the motorcycle and ran away when a deputy pulled into the driveway.

Additional deputies responded to the scene and utilized a drone and a service dog to search for the suspect, who authorities say eventually emerged from a cornfield and surrendered to deputies.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Bowling Green, Ohio, man, is lodged in the Monroe County Jail pending charges of receiving and concealing stolen property. The man's name is being withheld.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7741. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.