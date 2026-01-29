Man accused of stealing $1,400 worth of meat, liquor from Shelby Township Kroger

Nearly $1,400 in groceries that included meat and liquor were confiscated, and a man was arrested after police tracked down a suspected thief at a Metro Detroit Kroger store.

The Shelby Township Police Department said it was called on Tuesday to the Kroger supermarket on 26 Mile Road on a report of a retail fraud that had just occurred. A man who was wearing a black hoodie had just pushed a full cart of merchandise out of the store without paying and sped off in a white Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

A Shelby Township Traffic Unit officer who was in the area heard the call and started heading in the direction that the suspect had gone.

In the meantime, a detective was able to review surveillance video at the Kroger store and discovered the license plate number of the vehicle. After entering the license plate number into the Flock Safety license plate reader database, police confirmed its location, and the traffic officer was able to make a stop.

During the stop, the officer found what appeared to be stolen merchandise in the vehicle.

About $1,400 worth of groceries, including meat and liquor, was recovered and returned to Kroger.

Kevin A. Willinger, 46, of Mt. Clemens, was taken into custody and lodged on a charge of retail fraud-first degree, police said. He was arraigned on Wednesday in 41-A District Court, court records show. Bond was set at $25,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 10, and a preliminary exam is set for Feb. 17.