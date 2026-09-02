Man accused of stabbing coworker in neck, shoulder at Sbarro in Great Lakes Crossing

A restaurant employee is accused of stabbing his coworker four times at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan, over the weekend.

Armani Laquarius Phillips, 21, of Pontiac, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, Oakland County prosecutors said.

The incident took place on Aug. 30, when prosecutors accuse Phillips of stabbing a coworker four times in the neck and shoulder in the back office of the Sbarro, where both are employed. Prosecutors allege the two men had a standing dispute over an allegedly stolen backpack.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

"Settling disputes with violence is never acceptable," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "The defendant's co-workers have a right to a safe workplace, and customers at the mall should feel safe while shopping. We intend to hold him accountable."

If convicted, Phillips faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $5,000.

The stabbing is the second incident at Great Lakes Crossing in the last two months.

On July 11, a 20-year-old man was killed, and a 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting at the mall. According to police, it occurred at the food court after an argument between the 20-year-old and a 22-year-old man.

Authorities said the 22-year-old man, from Detroit, was taken into custody after the July 11 incident.

The Auburn Hills Police Department said two days after the shooting that it would be increasing daily patrols inside and around the shopping center.