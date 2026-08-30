1 injured, 1 in custody after reported assault at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills

One person is injured and another is in custody after a reported assault at Sbarro inside the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan, police said Sunday.

Two employees of the fast food restaurant were involved in the incident and one individual suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to investigators.

Police, who have yet to disclose further details about the incident, said there is no threat to the public.

On July 11, a 20-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting at the shopping center. According to police, it happened at the food court after an argument between the 20-year-old and a 22-year-old man.

Officials said the 22-year-old man, from Detroit, was taken into custody after the July 11 incident.

The Auburn Hills Police Department said two days after the shooting that it would be increasing daily patrols inside and around the shopping center.