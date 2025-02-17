Video shows alleged Livonia mail thief arrested after found hiding in dumpster

Video released by the Livonia Police Department on Sunday showed the moment officers arrested a man accused of stealing mail after finding him hiding in a dumpster last month.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Al-Qaadir Walik-Rasool from New Haven, Michigan, was charged with fleeing and eluding police, obstructing/resisting arrest and five counts of mail theft. Walik-Rasoo was arraigned on Jan. 24.

The alleged theft occurred between Jan. 21 and 22, according to police.

Police say on Jan. 23, officers were canvassing a subdivision for a video when they spotted a black Chevy Malibu that matched the description provided by witnesses. As police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver took off but lost control of the car and ran away.

Livonia police say Walik-Rasool was found a short time later in a nearby dumpster.

Walik-Rasool is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.