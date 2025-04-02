Police search for man accused of setting Detroit clothing boutique on fire

The Detroit police and fire departments are searching for a man accused of torching a clothing boutique last month on the city's east side.

Authorities say that sometime after 12:30 a.m. on March 17; the man was seen on camera next door with a gas container. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a gray shirt, black pants, a black hoodie, a blue mask and glasses.

Police say the business received significant damage.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, submit an anonymous tip to the Arson Unit tip line at 313-628-2900, or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Detroit Police Department