Watch CBS News
Crime

Police search for man accused of setting Detroit clothing boutique on fire

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for man who set boutique on fire
Detroit police search for man who set boutique on fire 00:17

The Detroit police and fire departments are searching for a man accused of torching a clothing boutique last month on the city's east side.

Authorities say that sometime after 12:30 a.m. on March 17; the man was seen on camera next door with a gas container. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a gray shirt, black pants, a black hoodie, a blue mask and glasses.

Police say the business received significant damage.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, submit an anonymous tip to the Arson Unit tip line at 313-628-2900, or call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Police search for man accused of setting Detroit clothing boutique on fire
Detroit Police Department
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.