Man accused of kidnapping Garden City teen he befriended online, bringing them to Detroit home

I-696 closure begins soon; L'anse Creuse public schools faces budget woes; and more top stories

I-696 closure begins soon; L'anse Creuse public schools faces budget woes; and more top stories

I-696 closure begins soon; L'anse Creuse public schools faces budget woes; and more top stories

A 13-year-old from Garden City is safe and has been reunited with their family after allegedly being kidnapped by a man they met online and brought to a Detroit home, police say.

On Monday, Detroit police responded to the 6700 block of Penrod Street for a report of a possible kidnapping.

Police say the suspect, a man in his 40s, allegedly befriended the teen on social media, which eventually led to an in-person meeting. The man picked up the teen and brought them to the Penrod residence, officials said.

Once the teen was at the Detroit home, they were able to make contact with a family member, who then reached out to Detroit police.

When officers arrived at the residence, the suspect reportedly ran to a back room and shot himself. The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The victim has been reunited with their family.