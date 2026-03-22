Man accused of running Meijer gift card fraud scheme targeting Michigan stores

A California man is accused of taking part in a large-scale gift card fraud scheme that targeted several Southeast Michigan Meijer stores, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Sinjuan Song, 31, of Alhambra, California, was arraigned Friday in the 51st District Court in Waterford on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and two counts of possession of a fraudulent financial transaction device.

State prosecutors say Song is part of an organized retail crime group that distributed altered gift cards at Meijer stores in Allen Park, Auburn Hills, Southgate, Taylor, Waterford and White Lake in March 2025.

According to state prosecutors, these gift card fraud scams start with someone stealing empty, unsold cards from stores. Scammers then reveal and record the card's unique redemption number, officials say, and then conceal the redemption number again with an adhesive to make the card appear that it has not been tampered with.

Prosecutors say scammers bring these altered cards back to the original retail store, and then these scammers use computer programs to monitor when a card is activated with funds.

Once a customer puts a balance on the card, that balance is transferred to a separate digital account. When the card is then given as a gift, the gift card has already been depleted, prosecutors say.

"Organized crime syndicates are increasingly conducting large-scale retail fraud here in Michigan and across the country, harming not only retailers but consumers looking to purchase gifts for loved ones," said Nessel in a statement. "I am proud of the work my FORCE Team does with the Michigan State Police and the Postal Inspection Service to stop these illegal schemes and hold those responsible accountable."

Song was given a $500,000 bond and cannot leave Oakland County, Nessel said. Song must also surrender his passport, in addition to meeting other bond conditions.

Song is due back in court on March 31 for a probable cause conference.

The United States Postal Inspection Service collaborated with the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Attorney General's FORCE Team in the investigation.