Man accused of killing 23-year-old Detroit rock singer in 1993 arrested after decades on the run

A man accused of murdering his rock band frontman roommate in Detroit in September 1993 has been arrested after being on the run for more than 30 years.

U.S. Marshals arrested Richard Werstine, also known as Joseph Alan Stavros, last month in Panama.

Authorities say Werstine, 56, was wanted for murdering 23-year-old Rodney "Rawn Beauty" Barger on Sept. 15, 1993. Barger was the lead singer for the Detroit hardcore band Cold as Life, as reported by Revolver Mag.

Detroit police initially arrested Werstine for Barger's murder days after the crime, but say Werstine failed to appear for his trial. A warrant for Werstine's arrest was issued in June 1994.

Richard Werstine was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Panama in April 2026. U.S. Marshals Service

In May 2022, U.S. Marshals took over Werstine's case for failing to appear on murder charges and discovered Werstine had been arrested several times over the years under various aliases, but authorities never knew his true identity.

Over the last year, the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team developed several leads and worked with the U.S. Marshals' International Operations and authorities in Panama to locate Werstine.

Werstine was arrested without incident at a Panama City dog park on April 29. At the time of his arrest, authorities say Werstine had a fraudulent ID. A fingerprint analysis identified him as Werstine.

Authorities say Werstine confessed to his real identity and to being on the run for more than 30 years. Werstine entered Panama illegally in 2005 and never obtained legal status, according to U.S. Marshals.

"The tenacity and commitment of the United States Marshals Service working to bring Werstine and those like him into police custody where they belong is at the forefront of our daily mission here in Detroit," said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jimmy Allen. "His arrest not only works toward bringing closure to the friends and family who have lost a loved one but also demonstrates our promise to pursue those who think they can prey on the members of our communities without being held accountable."

Werstine returned to the U.S. and will be turned over to Wayne County law enforcement.