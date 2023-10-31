Man accused in kidnap, murder of Wynter Cole-Smith, headed to trial

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 31, 2023

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith waived a preliminary examination Tuesday and was bound over for trial.

Rashad Trice, 26, of Lansing, is facing 20 charges in the July 2023 kidnap and murder of Cole-Smith, the stabbing and sexual assault of Cole-Smith's mother and a police pursuit that started in Lansing and ended in St. Clair Shores.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is handling the state's prosecution of Trice.

"Today's development moves our prosecution closer to presenting evidence in open court and proving these charges beyond a reasonable doubt," Nessel said in a statement. "Trice will stand trial facing 20 charges, including seven potential life-sentence offenses."

The state has charged Trice with the following:

• One count of first-degree premeditated murder (mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole)

• One count felony murder (mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole)

• One count of assault with intent to murder (life-sentence felony)

• Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring)

• Two counts of kidnapping (life-sentence felony)

• One count home invasion, first-degree (20-year felony)

• One count of disarming a peace officer (10-year felony)

• One count of second-degree fleeing and eluding (10-year felony)

• One count of receiving and concealing stolen property, valued between $1,000-$2,000 (five-year felony)

• One count of receiving and concealing stolen property, motor vehicle (five-year felony)

• One count of unlawfully driving away an automobile (five-year felony)

• One count of assault with a dangerous weapon (four-year felony)

• One count resisting and obstructing causing injury (four-year felony)

• Three counts resisting and obstructing (two-year felony)

• One count domestic violence - second offense (one-year misdemeanor)

• One count stalking (one-year misdemeanor)

In addition to state charges, Trice also faces federal charges of one count of kidnapping and one count of kidnapping resulting in death. On Oct. 26, federal prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty against Trice.

Trice is currently being held at the Newaygo County Jail. His next appearance in the 30th Circuit Court in Lansing has not been determined.