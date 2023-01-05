Man accidentally shoots self in leg while cleaning gun in Holly Township

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Holly Township man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday, Michigan State Police announced.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at about 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road.

Troopers were dispatched for a possible suicide, but when they were on their way to the location, they received an update that the man had accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun.

When they arrived, they found the man on the floor next to his bed and a .380 handgun on the bed next to him.

A tourniquet was applied to the man, and he was transported to Ascension Genesys Hospital.

According to MSP, troopers located a spent shell casing and magazine next to the bed. A report will be submitted for the prosecutor's review.