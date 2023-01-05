Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accidentally shoots self in leg while cleaning gun in Holly Township

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Holly Township man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday, Michigan State Police announced.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at about 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road.

Troopers were dispatched for a possible suicide, but when they were on their way to the location, they received an update that the man had accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun.

When they arrived, they found the man on the floor next to his bed and a .380 handgun on the bed next to him.

A tourniquet was applied to the man, and he was transported to Ascension Genesys Hospital.

According to MSP, troopers located a spent shell casing and magazine next to the bed. A report will be submitted for the prosecutor's review.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 10:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.