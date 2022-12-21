Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.

The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. 

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. 

The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. 

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.