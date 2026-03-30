Major road construction project to last 2 months in Livingston County

The intersection at Kensington Road and Grand River Avenue in Brighton Township is getting some major work.

The project started on Monday, and portions of the intersection will be closed in turn until the end of May.

"The asphalt has sunk over time just as it's aged, and it's time for the replacement of it," said Garrett Olson, director of engineering for the Livingston County Road Commission.

Olson said the plan isn't to close the intersection completely. The crew will periodically close lanes, but the intersection and the traffic lights should remain on and open.

"As of right now, the east leg is closed, there will be a point where the west leg is closed, and there will be a point when the south leg is closed," Olson said. There are a couple of sidewalks that come into the intersection. In most cases, you can get through if there is construction, though we will ask people to reroute through the area. It's best to avoid it if you're a pedestrian or a biker."

Olson said drivers should still expect a delay while the work is being done.

"We'd recommend that people avoid the area if they can. Even with the legs that are open, there will be times when it'll be down to, you know, one lane of travel in each direction, so there are potentials for backups at that time," Olson said.

Olson said he recommends drivers use I-96 as a detour for the time being or, as the project continues, rerouting on Silver Lake and Kensington down toward Kent Lake Road.

"If you are going through the intersection, we just really advise that you pay extra attention, drive slowly, and listen to traffic control personnel on site," Olson said.