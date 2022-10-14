Magic of Lights holiday display returning to Pine Knob

Clarkston, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The elaborate drive-through light display is returning to Pine Knob Music Theatre for another season.

Magic of Lights will feature holiday-themed scenes glowing with LED lights and digital animations. Organizers said this year's display will be made with two million lights on 12.6 miles of cord. Ten different colors of LED lights will be used. It will take 3,750 man-hours to set up the steel displays. Organizers said each of the 800 steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded in-house to create the holiday scenes.

Some of the displays guests can expect to see this year include a 32-foot-tall Christmas Barbie display, the Blizzard Tunnel, Prehistoric Christmas, Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Mega Tree displays and more.

This is a rain, snow or shine event, with the exception of a weather emergency.

Organizers said passes must be purchased in advance online.

Magic of Lights will be open Nov. 18 through Dec. 31.

More information can be found here.