Feds: Macomb County woman filmed sexual videos of infant, shared them in chat

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old Macomb County woman is accused of filming multiple videos performing sexual acts with an infant.

According to an affidavit submitted by the FBI, Amber Dunbar, of Warren, was named in an investigation in another state. The individual told authorities that he attempted to communicate with users of an app, asking them to send him child pornography.

Authorities uncovered communication between the individual and one user linked to an email and IP address to Dunbar. Federal officials reviewed the individual's phone and found three videos of a woman engaging in sexual acts with an infant.

Photos of Dunbar from her driver's license and social media accounts further confirmed her identity in the videos.

The FBI went to Dunbar's home in Warren with a search warrant. Authorities say she admitted to engaging in chats where people traded child pornography but denied producing any content or saving and downloading any videos.

After being shown screenshots of the video, Dunbar finally admitted to being the woman in them. She told investigators that she sent the videos but never received money for them.