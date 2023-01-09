Woman accused of shooting ex-boyfriend in Bruce Township charged with murder

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is charged with second-degree murder after she is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend to death in her Bruce Township home.

Prosecutors also charged 35-year-old Tyisha Wadlington with felony firearm. Wadlington was given a $1 million cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.

Officials say on Nov. 18, 2022, Wadlington allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument.

"Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 24.