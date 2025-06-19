Macomb County teen facing federal charges for distributing child pornography, animal torture videos

A criminal complaint has been filed against a Macomb County, Michigan, man on one charge each of distribution of animal crush videos, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

This is a federal case, with a detention hearing on Wednesday at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. His next court appearance is June 30.

A Task Force Officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation filed the complaint, saying the activity cited happened in Macomb County.

A tip about possible child pornography involved file uploads to Discord from a Macomb County address in January 2025, one of a young girl and one of a young boy.

The individual under investigation had recently turned 18, according to the court records.

Federal officials served a search warrant in April at that home, seizing an iPhone and questioning its owner about Discord activity. Subsequent review of the phone contents and associated email addresses provided authorities with photos and videos that included depictions of child pornography and of animal torture, the report said.