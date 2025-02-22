Macomb County man accused of sexually assaulting minor moved to circuit court, prosecutor says

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

The case of a 32-year-old man charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor has been moved to Macomb County Circuit Court.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a district court judge bound Joel Quintana-Dominguez, of Shelby Township, over to the circuit court on Thursday.

Quintana-Dominguez allegedly sexually assaulted a minor on multiple occasions in 2024. In July, he was charged by a district court judge with three counts of first-degree sexual conduct with a person under 13, with the defendant being 17 years old or older.

The prosecutor's office says he also has an immigration hold from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Quintana-Dominguez was arrested at a Macomb County mobile home community. It appeared he was packing his belongings to leave the country, Shelby Township police said.

Robert Shelide, Shelby Township's chief of police said after Quintana-Dominguez's arraignment in July 2024 that he was disgusted and sickened by the details of the case.

"We remain committed to seeking justice for the young survivor and ensuring that those who prey on the most vulnerable are held accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

His next court hearing is scheduled for March 6.