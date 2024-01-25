Macomb County offering free tax preparation for veterans, income-qualified residents

(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County is offering help to veterans and income-qualified residents in preparation for tax season.

The Macomb County Veterans Services, Macomb Community Action, and the Accounting Aid Society will offer help through the IRS Volunteer Income Assistance (VITA) program.

The program is available beginning Jan. 27 through April 15.

"We hope to help as many individuals as possible in navigating the complexities of the system and getting the returns they deserve," County Executive Mark Hackel said in a statement. "This year we will accomplish this goal through a variety of options. From in-person to drop-off, we're here to help."

Those who qualify include:

People who generally make $63,000 or less

Persons with disabilities

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

All military veteran

In-person appointments can be made online or by calling 586-463-2537.

Walk-ins are available at the following locations:

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. VerKuilen Building (21885 Dunham Road, Door F, Clinton Township).

Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for veterans only at VVA Chapter 154 (18025 E. 15 Mile Rd. Clinton Township).

Whitmer encourages tax preparation volunteers

At the state level, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to help with tax preparation and become volunteers through the VITA program.

Officials say the volunteers will be paired with a sponsoring organization and receive training.

"Free tax preparation services lower costs for working families and help them get back every dollar that they are owed after we rolled back the retirement tax and quintupled the Working Families Tax Credit earlier this year," Whitmer said in a statement.

"I encourage Michiganders to volunteer with their local VITA program so they can make sure their neighbors maximize their tax refunds and bring their hard-earned state and federal dollars back into their communities. I am proud that earlier this year we delivered over $1 billion in tax relief for seniors and working families, directly benefitting half the kids in Michigan. Now, let's make sure that relief gets back into the hands of the people who need it most."