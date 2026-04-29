Macomb County man sentenced for possessing child pornography

A Macomb County man is headed to prison after pleading no contest to multiple charges of the distribution of child sexually abusive material.

George Pointer, 68, of Mt. Clemens, was sentenced Tuesday in Macomb County Circuit Court to 4 1/2 to seven years in prison. In March, Pointer pleaded no contest to two counts each of using a computer to commit a crime and child sexually abusive material.

"Crimes like these are profoundly harmful. Child sexually abusive material is not abstract—every image reflects real suffering and sharing it only deepens that harm. Technology accelerates and widens this exploitation, increasing the number of victims. We will continue to hold offenders accountable, protect those harmed, and pursue justice without compromise," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

As part of his plea deal, Pointer is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. He would also be subject to registration under Wyatt's Law, a database of individuals convicted of criminal offenses involving children.