Macomb County man pleads no contest in child pornography investigation

A Southeast Michigan man has pleaded no contest on multiple charges relating to child porn, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

George Pointer, 68, of Mt. Clemens, entered his plea Monday in Macomb County 16th Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens on two counts each of using a computer to commit a crime and child sexually abusive material, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 28, court records show.

Under the plea, the prosecutor's office said, Pointer would be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. He would also be subject to registration under Wyatt's Law, which is a database of individuals who are convicted of criminal offenses related to children.

"These offenses are deeply serious. The distribution of child sexually abusive material is not a victimless act—each file represents the abuse of a real child, and the continued sharing of that material compounds the harm," Lucido said. "The use of a computer to facilitate these crimes allows exploitation to spread rapidly and broadly, increasing the scope of victimization."