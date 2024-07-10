Macomb County man sentenced for shooting, killing his wife in 2022

(CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Macomb County man who was found guilty of shooting and killing his wife in July 2022 was sentenced Wednesday.

Matthew Louis Mollicone of Washington Township was sentenced to 86 months to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, 12 to 40 years on charges of assault with intent to murder and two years to run consecutively for three counts of felony firearm.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says Mollicone and his wife drove to a residence in Ray Township on July 12, 2022, to tell another man to stop having contact with his wife.

When he arrived at the man's residence, Mollicone allegedly entered the man's garage, approached him and reached for a gun on his waistband. The man reached for a handgun and fired over Mollicone's head.

Officials say the two exchanged gunfire, with Mollicone shooting the other man in the leg. The man attempted to run away, but Mollicone continued firing his gun at him.

Mollicone and his wife then returned to their vehicle, and the two men continued to exchange gunfire, resulting in the death of Mollicone's wife, the prosecutor's office says.

Mollicone was convicted in May 2024 following an eight-day trial.

"The court's decision to impose a lighter sentence than we requested does not diminish the severity of the crime committed. We believe the evidence presented warranted a harsher penalty to reflect the gravity of taking a human life. Nonetheless, we respect the court's discretion and remain committed to seeking justice for the victim and their family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.