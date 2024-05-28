Macomb County man found guilty of shooting, killing his wife in 2022

Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 46-year-old Macomb County man has been found guilty of shooting and killing his wife in July 2022.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Louis Mollicone of Washington Township and his wife drove to a residence in Ray Township on July 12, 2022, to tell another man to stop having contact with his wife.

Matthew Louis Mollicone was found guilty of shooting and killing his wife in July 2022. Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

After arriving at the man's residence, Mollicone allegedly entered the man's garage, approached him and reached for a gun on his waistband. The homeowner reached for a handgun and fired over Mollicone's head.

The prosecutor's office says the two men exchanged gunfire, with Mollicone shooting the other man in the leg. The man attempted to run away, but Mollicone continued firing his gun at him, officials say.

Mollicone and his wife then returned to their vehicle, and the two men continued to exchange gunfire, resulting in the death of Mollicone's wife, officials say.

Mollicone was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter (15-year felony), assault with intent to murder (life felony) and three counts of felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony).

"The jury's convictions holds the perpetrator accountable for his actions and brings closure to the loved ones left behind," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

Mollicone will be sentenced on July 10.