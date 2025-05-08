Michigan man convicted of purchasing Glock switches from Russian website

Shooting on school bus under investigation in Redford Township and other top stories

A Michigan man has been convicted of charges relating to possession of machine guns and failing to keep federal firearms license records.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan related the details of the case and jury verdict in a press release issued Thursday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Detroit Office teamed up for the announcement.

Chase Farmer, 26, of St. Clair Shores, was convicted after a week-long jury trial before U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain on charges of illegally importing, possessing, and transferring machine guns, as well as failing to keep proper records as a federal firearms licensee.

Evidence presented at trial established that in 2020, Chase Farmer applied for and received a license to deal in firearms. His business was called Shall Not Be Infringed LLC.

Although Farmer did not have a license to import firearms, including machine guns, he placed four orders on a now-defunct Russian website for machine gun conversion devices such as Glock switches and drop-in auto sears, the press release said. The purchases were made in Russian currency with an alias used.

Prosecutors then explained that Farmer purchased and received about 30 machine gun conversion devices, but was unable to account for 28 of them when the ATF searched his home and business in 2022.

After deliberating for about an hour, the jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts.

"Machinegun conversion devices gravely endanger our community by turning semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic machineguns. Chase Farmer sought out the ability to deal and manufacture firearms, but he flagrantly ignored his responsibility to follow the law," U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said in the press release.

Sentencing will take place this summer. Farmer faces up to 10 years in prison.