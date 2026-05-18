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Macomb County man accused of fatally striking pedestrian while intoxicated

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Macomb County man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian while intoxicated in a March crash, Macomb County prosecutors said. 

Curtis Eason, 50, of Clinton Township, was arraigned on May 12 on one count of operating while intoxicated, causing death, a 15-year felony. 

On March 27, prosecutors allege Eason was driving westbound on Elizabeth Road and approaching Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township when he entered a turn lane early and struck a pedestrian, 34-year-old Michael O'Brien of Mount Clemens. 

O'Brien was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Authorities allege Eason was intoxicated at the time of the crash. 

Eason was given a $100,000 bond. If released on bond, Eason must wear a GPS alcohol tether, prosecutors said. 

"Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones as they mourn this tragic and senseless loss," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "If you drink, do not get behind the wheel. As alleged in this case, such a decision can have fatal consequences.

Eason is back in court on Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

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