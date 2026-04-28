Macomb County man bound over for trial for accosting a minor, prosecutors say

A Macomb Township, Michigan, man accused of accosting a minor for immoral purposes is heading to trial, prosecutors say.

Angelo Lupo, 49, was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court on April 23 on charges of accosting children for immoral purposes, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of controlled substances (less than 25 grams).

Macomb County prosecutors allege that on Nov. 13, 2025, Lupo organized a meeting with a person whom he thought was a 15-year-old. Prosecutors claim Lupo intended to meet for a sexual encounter. When Lupo arrived to meet the 15-year-old, he was arrested by New Baltimore police.

"Protecting children is not optional; it is the core duty of any just society. Justice demands that those who prey on the vulnerable are identified, prosecuted, and held fully accountable. As prosecutors, we will use every lawful tool available to ensure predators face consequences and our communities remain places where families can live without fear," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Lupo will be arraigned in Macomb County Circuit Court on May 11.