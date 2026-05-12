Macomb County man arrested on drug, weapons charges

One person has been arrested amid a narcotics investigation in Macomb County, Michigan.

The Shelby Township Police Department said its Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant on May 7 at a home in Roseville, seizing multiple firearms, ammunition and suspected cocaine. The investigation prior to the issuance of the search warrant had taken several weeks.

Weapons seized in Macomb County after Shelby Township Police Department worked on a narcotics investigation. Shelby Township Police Department

Ryan Jackson, 34, of Roseville, was arrested after he left the home and was taken to the Shelby Township Police Department, officers said.

Jackson was arraigned May 9 at 39th District Court on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felon in possession of weapons, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of narcotics, police said.

Bond was set at $25,000.