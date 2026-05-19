Macomb County man charged with animal torture, accused of stabbing dog

A Warren, Michigan, man is accused of assaulting two people at a friend's home and then stabbing the family's dog.

James Vigneau, 42, was arraigned on one count of second-degree killing/torturing of animals and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Vigneau is charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender, prosecutors said.

On May 17, prosecutors allege Vigneau was asked to leave a friend's home in Warren after he made inappropriate comments. Prosecutors say Vigneau pulled out a knife and "slashed it toward a man and his daughter." The family's dog then came to protect the family, and Vigneau allegedly stabbed the dog twice in the mouth area, prosecutors say.

The dog sustained non-fatal injuries, according to authorities.

Vigneau was given a $60,000 bond. If released, Vigneau must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with any of the victims or with animals that could be considered pets.

"The charges filed in this case reflect the serious and violent nature of the defendant's alleged conduct. We will continue working closely with law enforcement and animal welfare authorities to pursue justice and safeguard those who cannot protect themselves," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Vigneau is scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 28.