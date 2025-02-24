Michigan lottery club wins $2.86 million Lotto 47 jackpot

A three-person lottery club in Kent County won a $2.86 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers in the Nov. 27, 2024, drawing: 08-10-20-21-34-35. The club bought the ticket at the Coit Libation Station, located at 3700 Coit Avenue Northeast in Grand Rapids.

"We have been playing together for about two years," the club's representative said in a news release. "The night of the drawing, I checked the numbers around 10 p.m. and realized we had won. At first, I text the other club members and then thought I should give them a call so they knew I wasn't just playing a trick on them.

We have known each other for many years but formed a lottery club just two years ago. It's a really amazing feeling to hit a huge jackpot like this together!"

The club elected to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2 million, with each member receiving about $475,000 after taxes.

With their winnings, the three plan to save for an earlier retirement and pay bills.

Each Lotto 47 play costs $1. Players pick six numbers from 1 to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot that starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play can be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in nightly Double Play drawings.

Lotto 47 drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.