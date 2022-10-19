Macomb County gives water filters to Eastpointe residents

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Outside Eastpointe's Public Works building, cars overflowed onto East 10 Mile Road as far as the eye could see on Wednesday afternoon.

The Macomb County Health Department oversaw the operation to distribute faucet and pitcher filters.

It comes just days after the city of Eastpointe announced that five out of the 30 homes with lead services lines returned with a higher-than-normal reading during their annual test.

"Our main concerns are for folks that have children, you know, still developing under the age of 18. So we worry about, you know, learning developmental behaviors, hearing problems, speech problems," Tom Barnes, Environment Health Division Director at the Macomb County Health Department, said.

With the test providing just a sample, leaders aren't sure how many other homes have elevated lead levels, so they're taking proactive steps.

"They said there were no lead pipes at my address, but to be on the safe side, I thought it should get the testing or the filters for it there," Cliff Rattee, an Eastpointe resident, said

Since June 2018, Michigan has required water utilities to replace all lead service lines over the next 20 years.

Eastpointe knocks out at least 10 percent annually.

"We started with over 1,300 in the city. We're down to about 1,000. We are scheduled to do another 100 this year," Sarah Lucido, Eastpointe's Mayor Pro-Tem, said.

Besides the distribution event, city and health leaders will host a town hall next Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eastpointe City Hall to address any questions or concerns residents may have over lead.

"Ways that they can reduce their exposure to lead, ways they can test if they want to try their water, test themselves; there are blood tests available," Barnes said. "So we want to make people aware of the hazard and how to address it appropriately."

Folks like Gary Chewning, who showed up an hour before the event began, are glad about the city's efforts.

"So you know, what are you going to do? It's better to be safe than sorry and have them filter it if they're going to drink the water," Chewning said.