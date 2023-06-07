Macomb County father thanks first responders for saving his daughter's life

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) – A Macomb County father said he owes first responders for saving his daughter's life. The 2-year-old girl is alive and well after almost drowning in her family's pool over the weekend.

Body camera footage from the Macomb County deputies who responded shows the few harrowing minutes where Saif Latif thought he might lose his daughter Mira.

"Every second is like a year," he said.

Latif said he keeps watching this video repeatedly, hoping it will feel real at some point, and then he can remove it from his mind.

"I've watched it over 50 times already."

Three days later, it's hard to believe the little girl running and laughing is the same limp and blue girl in the video.

"It's like a different person now to me. She's a 100% different person," said Latif.

Before the incident, Latif said Mira never tried to open their door to the backyard. She never tried to climb up the stairs to their pool. But for whatever reason on Saturday she did, and seconds later his family's life was flipped upside down.

Latif has already made changes.

"I put a security system, security cameras around the house. And also I put an extra lock," he said.

He installed an extra lock that is out of Mira's reach. and an alert system that notifies him if doors are opened. He said he wants other parents to know the unthinkable can happen. And wants the first responders to know he is grateful to them beyond words.

"They just give me, my little Mira back. Without them, Mira is not here today."