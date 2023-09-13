Macomb County father, son win $150K Powerball prize

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A father and son recently won a $150,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery playing the Powerball.

According to Michigan Lottery officials, the G & T lottery club matched the four white balls and the Powerball: 20-22-26-28-63, PB:05 in the Aug. 25 drawing. A $50,000 prize was won, and the Power Play multiplied it to $150,000.

The ticket was purchased at the Harper Gas Station, located at 29600 Harper Ave. in St. Clair Shores.

"We checked our ticket the morning after the drawing and didn't recognize the message we got on the ticket checker," said club representative, Gary Mallet. "We asked the clerk to scan the ticket and she used the Lottery's app to find out how much we'd won. She scanned the ticket and then dropped her phone and said: 'You won $150,000!' We couldn't believe it and told her to 'Quit pulling our legs!'"

The father and son say with their winnings, they plan to pay bills, complete home repairs and save the rest.

A Powerball Play can be added for $1, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times.

The drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.