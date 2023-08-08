MSP: 52-year-old son with several guns grabs mother, breaks her phone during domestic dispute in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County woman escaped her home after getting into an argument with her adult son Monday evening.

Michigan State Police say a trooper and a Macomb County deputy were dispatched to a home at Romeo Plank and 30 Mile roads in Ray Township after a mother reported a domestic assault involving her son.

The 75-year-old woman told authorities that she and her 52-year-old son got into an argument, and he grabbed her arm and broke her phone in order to keep her from calling 911.

The trooper and deputy met the woman outside of the residence.

State police say the man ran into the house's basement, where he allegedly has 30 guns. Authorities confirmed that there are nine guns registered to the man.

Authorities took the woman to a safe location and then surrounded the home. They also blocked traffic from driving in front of the house.

A PA system was then used to instruct the man to exit the home, but there was no movement.

State police then contacted the prosecutor's office to determine next steps.

"Troopers contacted the Macomb County Prosecutor Office, who advised troopers to clear the scene and complete and out of custody investigators report for review," said Michigan State Police. "The female victim did not require medical treatment and was assisted by family."

So, no one was taken into custody during this incident.

Authorities say the case pends a completed report and the prosecutor's review.