Mackinac Island firefighters rescue man stranded on cliffside
A man is safe after firefighters on Mackinac Island rescued him when he got stuck on a cliffside, according to Fire Chief Jason St. Onge.
The chief said in a Facebook post Thursday that the man "went over a cliff" near Arch Rock. The Mackinac Fire Department conducted a technical line rescue to bring him back to the top.
"In my 35 years on the department, this is probably our 15th technical line rescue, maybe more," Onge said in the post.
According to the chief, he and First Deputy Chief Larry Rickley were on the mainland at the time of the incident and couldn't respond.